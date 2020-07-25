More arrests expected after Indian national rescued in Klipriver

The 72-year-old man went missing at the beginning of the month.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said more arrests were imminent in the kidnapping case of an Indian national who was rescued during a pre-dawn operation in Klipriver this week.

Five men were arrested, and army uniforms and rifles recovered.

Police followed a lead on a kidnapped Indian foreign national and raided a house in Klipriver.

There members uncovered several items including an AK47 and two pump action shotguns.

A total of five men, including two foreign nationals, were arrested.

National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “The five suspects that were arrested, three were arrested for the kidnapping. Two others, a man and a woman, will be charged for being in possession of firearms and ammunition unlawfully.”

Meanwhile, police are also investigating the possibility that the group could be behind other crimes.

