More arrests expected after Indian national rescued in Klipriver
The 72-year-old man went missing at the beginning of the month.
JOHANNESBURG - Police said more arrests were imminent in the kidnapping case of an Indian national who was rescued during a pre-dawn operation in Klipriver this week.
Five men were arrested, and army uniforms and rifles recovered.
Police followed a lead on a kidnapped Indian foreign national and raided a house in Klipriver.
There members uncovered several items including an AK47 and two pump action shotguns.
A total of five men, including two foreign nationals, were arrested.
National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “The five suspects that were arrested, three were arrested for the kidnapping. Two others, a man and a woman, will be charged for being in possession of firearms and ammunition unlawfully.”
Meanwhile, police are also investigating the possibility that the group could be behind other crimes.