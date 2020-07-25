Mlangeni Memorial: ANC urges mourners to adhere to COVID-19 regulations

A virtual memorial service organised by the Mlangeni family will be held at 4pm on Saturday in remembrance of the anti-apartheid stalwart.

JOHANNESBURG - As tributes continue to pour in for struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni, the African National Congress (ANC) has urged mourners to adhere to the lockdown regulations as they comfort the family.

The Rivonia trialist died this week at the age of 95.

A virtual memorial service organised by the Mlangeni family will be held at 4pm on Saturday in remembrance of the anti-apartheid stalwart.

He will be laid to rest on Wednesday in a special official funeral, but a series of virtual memorial events have been scheduled over the next few days.

ANC head of organising Nomvula Mokonyane said members should make use of the online platforms.

“We’ve urged members of the ANC to continue abiding by the COVID-19 regulations. We will have our own ways of showing respect on the day of the funeral, but we will not flood the venue.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.