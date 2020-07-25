Klipriver kidnapping suspects could be linked to New Year’s Day shooting

Officials were following a lead on a kidnapped 72-year-old who went missing from a house in Klipriver which led to the arrests.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating the possibility that five people arrested for the kidnapping of an Indian national could be linked to the Melville drive-by shooting on New Year’s Day.

Officers uncovered several items including an AK47 and two pump action shotguns.

The four men and one woman are being held in custody.

The five suspects were arrested during an investigation into a kidnapping case.

Police said the suspects could be linked to other crimes, including the New Year’s celebrations drive-by shooting, where two people were killed, and several others injured in Melville.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said: “The national police commissioner has sent congratulatory messages following the rescue of the 72-year-old who was kidnapped.”

Three suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday and will face charges, including kidnapping and the possession of unlicensed firearms.

Officials said more arrests were imminent in the kidnapping case.

The Indian man has since been found unharmed in Kingston. Naidoo said no further details would be released to protect the investigations.

