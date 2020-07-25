Khayelitsha COVID-facility closed indefinitely following protest arson attack

The community hall was set alight when a group of demonstrators went on the rampage in retaliation to an eviction carried out in the area of Makhaza.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha COVID-19 overflow facility has been closed indefinitely after it was torched during a protest.

The City of Cape Town's Zahid Badroodien said authorities managed to salvage some medical equipment from that facility.

“We can use this equipment at the Eerste River clinic where a facility has been established. We returned a set of otoscopes, COVID-19 swabs and a number of stethoscopes, as well as other necessary devices. While we are unable to open the facility in Khayelitsha, the residents in other facilities will be able to benefit.”

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Desmond Tutu Hall in Khayelitsha was damaged extensively during a protest in the area today – allegedly in retaliation after the City prevented a land invasion in nearby Mfuleni. pic.twitter.com/nQLqW3yE9m — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) July 18, 2020

