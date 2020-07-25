Fusion centre officials coming after anyone linked to theft of COVID-19 monies

The High Court in Pretoria has granted the asset forfeiture unit (AFU) a preservation order to freeze a bank account which was allegedly used in the looting of UIF funds.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says allegations that funds have been syphoned from the unemployment insurance fund (UIF) are receiving urgent attention.

The account was linked to Thokozani Mchunu, who is suspected of illegally pocketing close to R700,000 from the fund.

Authorities said the money was meant for Durban-based company, National Adhesive Distributors, which had applied for the relief intended to benefit over 150 of its employees and their dependents.

However, the funds were diverted to Mchunu with workers left hanging.

The NPA's Sipho Ngwema said: “This a joint operation by law enforcement authorities belonging to the fusion centre – which is the collaborative centre that is looking at, amongst other things, fraud and corruption to the relief fund linked to COVID-19.”

On Thursday, the President promised to root out elements of corruption associated with funds intended to provide financial relief to struggling South Africans.

But this was met with cynicism from some who said previous undertaking failed to yield results.

