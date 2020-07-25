Free State health revises number health worker COVID-19 deaths from 167 to 7

The provincial health department's Mondli Mvambi said the MEC was originally referring to officials who have contracted COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The Free State department of health has backtracked on the number of health care workers reported to have died of complications related to COVID-19 – saying it's far fewer than 167.

Health MEC Mosteng Tsui clarified the figures during her budget speech on Friday.

According to the new figures, only seven health care workers have died.

The provincial health department's Mondli Mvambi said the MEC was originally referring to officials who have contracted COVID-19.

Free State has so far recorded 1,452 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mvambi said they have in recent days witnessed a rapid increase of positive cases in areas including the Mangaung metro and Lejweleputswa region.

“Our response strategy is to make sure that we strengthen all our districts and don’t focus on hotspots, but we must have an overall capacity to respond – so we don’t have an overburdened province that is unable to respond.”

