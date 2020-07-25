Former acting Tshwane mayor Abel Tau backs Samwu workers after protest

The City of Tshwane caved to the demands of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) to pay a 6.25% salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane caved to the demands of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) to pay a 6.25% salary increase.

Former acting City of Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau said the administrators had brought the capital to its knees.

The wage increase agreement comes after a week-long municipal strike that saw protesting workers bring the Pretoria CBD to a standstill.

Chaos erupted throughout the week as some members affiliated to the union blocked roads, vandalised municipal property and forced some stores to close after the city’s administrators backtracked on an agreed salary adjustment.

The administrators have been presiding over the municipality’s affairs since March after political clashes left the metro without a mayor.

Samwu’s Mpho Tladinyane said they were engaging in talks again for a new deal which must include the 6.25% increment and their benchmarking payouts.

“They confirmed they’ll pay the 6.25% This Wednesday. Now we have to look at our implementation of the agreement on benchmarking. We have requested the intervention of the Bargaining Council. Together with the City, we will then be able to respond to the Bargaining Council.”

Tau said the administrators made a mistake on reneging on the increase agreement in the first place.

“We do believe that they are fighting for something that is due to them. These administrators must carry out. There is an agreement in place, and you can’t go back on that.”

It’s unclear whether the salary increase includes back pay.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.