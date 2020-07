The 48-year-old man was apprehended on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town musician has been arrested for rape.

The police’s Noloyiso Rwexana said he would appear in court on Monday.

“He was arrested by detectives in Kuils River on Friday. The suspect faces charges of rape and sexual assault after a 21-year-old victim opened a case against him.”

