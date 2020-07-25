Cape Town community bids farewell to murdered Gaylin Cupido

Cupido was walking with her mother when gangsters allegedly opened fire on their rivals. It's speculated that gunmen waited until loadshedding kicked in before they started shooting.

CAPE TOWN – A Kraaifontein community will, on Saturday bid farewell to a 6-year-old child who was, murdered.

Gaylin Cupido was struck by a stray bullet earlier this month in Scottsdene.

She was rushed to a nearby medical facility where she succumbed to her injuries.

Cupido was walking with her mother when gangsters allegedly opened fire on their rivals.

It's speculated that gunmen waited until loadshedding kicked in before they started shooting.

The child and her mother were, caught in the crossfire and the little girl was struck.

She didn't survive.

A man was arrested in connection with her murder shortly thereafter.

He appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court earlier this week.

The matter has been postponed until the 13 August.

Community members have signed a petition saying they don't want the accused to be granted bail.

