Back to business for Hisense in Atlantis after non-compliance of COVID-19 rules

Inspectors found the company was in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Employment and Labour said it had revoked a prohibition notice issued to an electronics manufacturer based in the Atlantis industrial area.

The department this past week issued a statement confirming they shut down operations at the Hisense factory after an inspection conducted on Wednesday.

The electronics manufacturer told EWN it received a certificate of compliance from the Department of Employment and Labour on Friday morning.

The company said by 10.30am, its factory was operational again after all safety protocols were implemented.

In this past week's statement, the department said upon arrival at the Hisense on Wednesday, inspectors requested the company provide it with its risk assessment.

However, the document presented was outdated and failed to deal with COVID-19 regulations.

Inspectors found there was no equal distribution of personal protective equipment and said a further probe revealed a group of workers were crammed into a small working space in contravention of social distancing.

A temporary boardroom was used to accommodate a different group of employees.

Provincial chief inspector David Esau said the department's focus had shifted to responding to complaints at various workplaces and encouraged workers to come forward to report non-compliance.

He added they intend to get all businesses to adhere to COVID-19 regulations as set out in the law.

