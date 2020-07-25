20°C / 22°C
Durban July: Babes Wodumo steals Fact Durban Rocks show limelight

Fans praised Wodumo’s performance, which came a day after she released her second album, Queen of Gqom, on Friday.

Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Twitter/@BABESWODUMO
Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Twitter/@BABESWODUMO
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Babes Wodumo is trending again. The BET Award-nominee’s performance during the Fact Durban Rocks musical showcase dominated Twitter, with South Africans calling her a national treasure.

The two-day concert usually coincides with Vodacom Durban July celebrations.

Fans praised Wodumo’s performance with MaLacosta and Mampintsha. It came a day after she released her second album, Queen of Gqom, on Friday.

Posted by Fact Durban Rocks on Saturday, 25 July 2020

The Durban July took place at the Greyville racecourse behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only a handful of essential staff were allowed at the racecourse for the 10-race programme.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

