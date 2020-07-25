Durban July: Babes Wodumo steals Fact Durban Rocks show limelight
Fans praised Wodumo’s performance, which came a day after she released her second album, Queen of Gqom, on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Babes Wodumo is trending again. The BET Award-nominee’s performance during the Fact Durban Rocks musical showcase dominated Twitter, with South Africans calling her a national treasure.
The two-day concert usually coincides with Vodacom Durban July celebrations.
Fans praised Wodumo’s performance with MaLacosta and Mampintsha. It came a day after she released her second album, Queen of Gqom, on Friday.
I give it to Babes Wodumo 🔥🔥 she still make the stage shake 🔥 pic.twitter.com/axnDNlJWn5— Thapelo Zungu (@Thapelo_zungu) July 25, 2020
Babes Wodumo is still that girl. Yesses 🔥🔥🔥— Phume (@phume22) July 25, 2020
Babes Wodumo Appreciation Post 🔥🙏🙌— IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) July 25, 2020
She KZN Best performer 💃💃💃
She our national treasure 👍👌👊✋✊#FactDurbanRocks2020#DurbanJuly @AfroTainmentSA pic.twitter.com/iGUI8ozCrq
Babes Wodumo will be Successful as Brenda Fassie😭🔥🤞. Remember this tweet #FactDurbanRocks2020— Vuyo (@YungMaverick6) July 25, 2020
Tomorrow I am going to studio 88 to listen to babes wodumo’s new album 🕺🏾#FactDurbanRocks2020 pic.twitter.com/xtdeC4KAmq— Fumani mhlongo (@Njomana1) July 25, 2020
Seeing Babes Wodumo Trending just because of her music🔥🙏🤟 pic.twitter.com/t9GpOegWjV— Insimb' endala🔩🇿🇦 (@Iam_lwandile) July 24, 2020
Babes Wodumo gave us a show. She's da gyal pic.twitter.com/LrqrxMwKM7— Ntando Mbatha (@nthandz09) July 25, 2020
The Durban July took place at the Greyville racecourse behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only a handful of essential staff were allowed at the racecourse for the 10-race programme.