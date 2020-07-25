Durban July: Babes Wodumo steals Fact Durban Rocks show limelight

Fans praised Wodumo’s performance, which came a day after she released her second album, Queen of Gqom, on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Babes Wodumo is trending again. The BET Award-nominee’s performance during the Fact Durban Rocks musical showcase dominated Twitter, with South Africans calling her a national treasure.

The two-day concert usually coincides with Vodacom Durban July celebrations.

Fans praised Wodumo’s performance with MaLacosta and Mampintsha. It came a day after she released her second album, Queen of Gqom, on Friday.

I give it to Babes Wodumo 🔥🔥 she still make the stage shake 🔥 pic.twitter.com/axnDNlJWn5 — Thapelo Zungu (@Thapelo_zungu) July 25, 2020

Babes Wodumo is still that girl. Yesses 🔥🔥🔥 — Phume (@phume22) July 25, 2020

Babes Wodumo will be Successful as Brenda Fassie😭🔥🤞. Remember this tweet #FactDurbanRocks2020 — Vuyo (@YungMaverick6) July 25, 2020

Tomorrow I am going to studio 88 to listen to babes wodumo’s new album 🕺🏾#FactDurbanRocks2020 pic.twitter.com/xtdeC4KAmq — Fumani mhlongo  (@Njomana1) July 25, 2020

Seeing Babes Wodumo Trending just because of her music🔥🙏🤟 pic.twitter.com/t9GpOegWjV — Insimb' endala🔩🇿🇦 (@Iam_lwandile) July 24, 2020

Babes Wodumo gave us a show. She's da gyal pic.twitter.com/LrqrxMwKM7 — Ntando Mbatha (@nthandz09) July 25, 2020

The Durban July took place at the Greyville racecourse behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only a handful of essential staff were allowed at the racecourse for the 10-race programme.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.