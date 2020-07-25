Allowing Zuma to speak at Mlangeni’s memorial ‘shameful,’ says ANC veteran

Andrew Mlangeni died on Tuesday night at the Military One hospital in Pretoria after an abdominal complaint. He was 95.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) Veteran League's Mavuso Msimang said inviting former president Jacob Zuma to speak at a memorial service held in honour of struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni’s was shameful.

Zuma was a keynote speaker at a memorial on Friday. But this did not go down well for many, including Msimang.

Mlangeni was critical of Zuma while he was still alive and aggrieved by allegations of corruption against Zuma.

Msimang said: “It was a very unfortunate decision to really desecrate the image of Andrew Mlangeni.”

In a statement, the stewards distanced themselves from Friday’s programme.

The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation also distanced itself from what it labelled an “internal political battle” within the ANC.

The Rivonia trialist will be laid to rest on Wednesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category one for the struggle icon.

