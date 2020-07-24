Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono denied bail

Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume were arrested on Monday on charges of inciting public violence.

JOHANNESBURG – Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin'ono has been denied bail and remanded in custody to next month.

Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna has remanded Hopewell Chin’ono in custody to 7 August.

That’s long after next Friday’s planned anti-corruption protest: the state said Chin’ono was telling Zimbabweans on Twitter to join the march.

Police forced their way into Chin’ono’s home in Harare’s Chisipite suburb on Monday morning to arrest him.

There have been calls from Western embassies and international bodies to have him and opposition activist Ngarivhume, who was arrested on the same day, released.

The refusal of bail follows a pattern, and will see lawyers for the two men now having to apply for bail at the Harare High Court.

