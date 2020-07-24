20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma shares memories of late Andrew Mlangeni

Former President Jacob Zuma is sharing memories of the late Andrew Mlangeni in a virtual memorial service hosted by the ANC.

ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni at an event held by his foundation, the June & Andrew Mlangeni Foundation. Picture: June & Andrew Mlangeni Foundation
ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni at an event held by his foundation, the June & Andrew Mlangeni Foundation. Picture: June & Andrew Mlangeni Foundation
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma is sharing memories of the late Andrew Mlangeni in a virtual memorial service hosted by the ANC.

Mlangeni, who turned 95 on 6 June, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday after an abdominal complaint. He passed away overnight, with the public receiving the news on Wednesday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 1 funeral for the struggle veteran, which will take place next week Wednesday.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma shares memories of Andrew Mlangeni

Timeline

More in Politics

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA