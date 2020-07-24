WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma shares memories of late Andrew Mlangeni

Former President Jacob Zuma is sharing memories of the late Andrew Mlangeni in a virtual memorial service hosted by the ANC.

Mlangeni, who turned 95 on 6 June, was admitted to 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane on Tuesday after an abdominal complaint. He passed away overnight, with the public receiving the news on Wednesday morning.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 1 funeral for the struggle veteran, which will take place next week Wednesday.

WATCH: Jacob Zuma shares memories of Andrew Mlangeni