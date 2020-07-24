Videos of inmates escaping from Malmesbury Prison

Several videos believed to be of the escape, and the subsequent police chase, have been shared on social media.

CAPE TOWN – A number of inmates have escaped from Malmesbury Prison in the Western Cape.

Police officers from Malmesbury, neighbouring police stations on the West Coast, and Department of Correctional Services have launched an extensive search for the awaiting-trial prisoners.

Authourities said he search party consisted of detectiveswho were on foot and in vehicles.

Several re-arrests have also been made.

Principal at Hoërskool Swartland, Justus Schoonraad, said some of the prisoners jumped the fence and made their way onto the school premises.

“I was sitting at my desk and then I heard a few shots from the vicinity of the prison and that is about 400 m from the school. I saw a lot of guys running around, and these guys were running all over the place.”

Details of the prison break remain sketchy.

Prisoners escape Malmesbury. Some even hijacked a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/HqugqzLu5M — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 24, 2020