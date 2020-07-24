Sisulu: Loss of income, COVID-19 economic impact behind Cape land invasions

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu met with community leaders representing disgruntled residents in various Cape Town communities who have participated in protests over land.

CAPE TOWN – Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she would consult with various ministers in order to find ways to deal with the issue of landlessness of people who were looking to stay closer to economic opportunities.

On Thursday, Sisulu met with community leaders representing disgruntled residents in various Cape Town communities who had participated in protests over land.

Over the past few days, violent protests have erupted in communities including Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni – most of them were over land invasions and evictions.

Sisulu said the purpose of Thursday's meeting with community activists was to understand the underlying causes behind the recent spate of land invasions, evictions, and violence in Cape Town.

She said there'd been a lot of displacement of people due to loss of work and ultimately income because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sisulu said they had to put measures in place to cater for those who had lost their income and could not pay rent.

According to the minster, community leaders had since made a commitment to stop disruptions and to work with her to find lasting solutions to the problem.

She said that although they had not ruled out rogue elements who may seek to take advantage of the matter, the community leaders had reiterated their commitment to assist law enforcement to expose those seeking to exploit the situation.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for next week.