20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
Go

SA COVID-19 death poll passes 6,000 as recovery rate hits 58%

More than 13,000 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of known cases since March to over 408,000.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifty-three more people have died here in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, bringing the national toll to 6,093.

More than 13,000 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of known cases since March to over 408,000.

In a promising sign, the recovery rate has increased to 58%, with more than 236,000 people having recovered so far.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA