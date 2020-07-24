SA COVID-19 death poll passes 6,000 as recovery rate hits 58%
More than 13,000 new infections have been confirmed over the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the total number of known cases since March to over 408,000.
JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifty-three more people have died here in South Africa after contracting COVID-19, bringing the national toll to 6,093.
In a promising sign, the recovery rate has increased to 58%, with more than 236,000 people having recovered so far.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 408 052, the total number of deaths is 6 093 and the total number of recoveries is 236 260. pic.twitter.com/O4aD2zTaQv— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 23, 2020