Police use water cannons to disperse 'peaceful' protesters outside Parly

A group of hospitality industry workers gathered outside the parliamentary precinct to protest certain lockdown restrictions which they said were throttling the industry.

CAPE TOWN - A protest outside Parliament this morning has been broken up by police.

One of the demonstrators described what happened when police moved in: "These were peaceful protesters from the hospitality industry outside Parliament. Literally five minutes after the gathering started, police rocked up in multiple vehicles, water cannons and armoured vehicles. They were throwing stun grenades at the protesters."

Eyewitness News has reached out to police for comment.

#JobsSaveLives #ServeUsPlease a group of protestors have been dispersed outside parliament. They are raising awareness around the plight of the restaurant industry during the lockdown. (Video - Greg Forbes). JK pic.twitter.com/wvKoLOxuhE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 24, 2020

