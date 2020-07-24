20°C / 22°C
Police use water cannons to disperse 'peaceful' protesters outside Parly

A group of hospitality industry workers gathered outside the parliamentary precinct to protest certain lockdown restrictions which they said were throttling the industry.

A screengrab of police using water cannons to disperse protesters outside Parliament on 24 July 2020.
A screengrab of police using water cannons to disperse protesters outside Parliament on 24 July 2020.
Jarita Kassen 19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A protest outside Parliament this morning has been broken up by police.

A group of hospitality industry workers gathered outside the parliamenary precinct to protest certain lockdown restrictions which they said were throttling the industry.

One of the demonstrators described what happened when police moved in: "These were peaceful protesters from the hospitality industry outside Parliament. Literally five minutes after the gathering started, police rocked up in multiple vehicles, water cannons and armoured vehicles. They were throwing stun grenades at the protesters."

Eyewitness News has reached out to police for comment.

