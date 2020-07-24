Police net members of kidnapping syndicate in Kliprivier, recover several guns

Police said the network was uncovered after an intelligence-driven team followed leads in the wake of the kidnapping of an Indian man earlier this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Gauteng on Thursday swooped in on what is believed to be a kidnapping syndicate at a house in Kliprivier.

Investigations involving the Hawks led officials to a house where five men were arrested.

The investigation team recovered foreign military uniforms, several firearms including rifles and pistols, some of which were buried in the garden on the same property. Some of the guns included two AK-47 rifles, one Uzzi submachine gun, and two pump-action shotguns.

Three of the suspects now face a kidnapping charge with the other two nabbed for being in possession of unlawful firearms and ammunition.

It’s understood that the owner of the house was on the run.

“This is great work, but the job is not done yet,” said National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole in a statement. “We must continue with our efforts to trace and arrest the owner of the house and anybody else linked to this group, but more importantly we must find and reunite the kidnapped victim safely with his family.”

