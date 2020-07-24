‘National’s pledge for COVID-19 financial support yet to be honoured’ – Winde

Efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic will cost the Western Cape provincial government an estimated R5.1 billion.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said he was disappointed at the shortfall in funding for the province's COVID-19 response.

On Thursday, the Western Cape Finance MEC David Maynier tabled the province's R3.5 billion special adjustments budget.

When President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the opening of the Hospital of Hope last month, he promised "money will not be an issue" to help the province beat COVID-19.

But Winde is not pleased. He said the national government's pledge for financial support had yet to be honoured.

“In that meeting we were told that funding is not an issue and, quite frankly, it has become a very big issue. We are not getting the money coming from a national fiscus... we're having to find the funding for this world-class response for COVID-19 within our own budgets."

Maynier said R1.8 billion of the adjustment budget went to the provincial health department.

“R400 million to the Department of Transport and Public Works for quarantine and isolation facilities, R310 million to the Department of Education for personal protective equipment and, of course, the sanitisation of schools and then R84 million for humanitarian relief."

The MEC said these allocations were made possible by using R1.4. billion from the province's reserve funding set aside for unforeseeable and unavoidable expenditure.

