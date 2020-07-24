20°C / 22°C
N3 near Pietermaritzburg closed as dumpsite fire causes poor visibility

It is not yet clear how long the highway will be closed for but traffic officials say they are not taking any chances.

The N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg was closed on 24 July 2020 after extremely poor visibility due to smoke caused by a fire at a dumpsite in the area. Picture: Supplied.
The N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg was closed on 24 July 2020 after extremely poor visibility due to smoke caused by a fire at a dumpsite in the area. Picture: Supplied.
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The N3 highway near Pietermaritzburg this morning has been closed. Trucks are being pulled over while vehicles are being redirected.

There is extremely poor visibility due to smoke caused by a fire at a dumpsite in the area.

It's not yet clear how long the highway will be closed for but traffic officials say they are not taking any chances.

The provincial Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said that at the moment several trucks were parked along the road waiting for the smoke to subside.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

