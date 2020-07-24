Most private schools to continue with 2020 academic programme - Naisa

The independent school body said that children had to catch up on school work that was lost during the long break during level five lockdown in March and April.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations (Naisa) has clarified that most private schools will continue with the 2020 academic programme despite government's decision to close public schools for a month.

The independent school body said that children had to catch up on school work that was lost during the long break during level five lockdown in March and April.

The group met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga over the weekend where it was agreed that private schools could use their own discretion when it came to staying open.

The association's secretary-general Ebrahim Ansur said that there was no time to waste.

"In most cases, every independent school has the discretion to act independently, so it takes decisions based on its own unique circumstances because no independent school is exactly identical in terms of context, population it serves, the location in which it is. There is no blanket decision that covers all independent schools. Every independent school stakes a decision on its own unique circumstances."

Meanwhile, the Basic Education Department has defended its decision to close public schools for a month while COVID-19 infections rose.

The department's Director-General Mathanzima Mweli said that children must use the time to get psychological support because they're suffering from emotional stress.

"Those who need psychological support are provided for and there'll be continued support for all learners, including grade 12 learners."

WATCH: Schools must not become sites of COVID-19 transmission - Ramaphosa

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.