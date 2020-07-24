Mlangeni Foundation says they have no control as Zuma addresses ANC memorial

There have been many questions around the former president speaking at the memorial, even though Ntate Mlangeni had been highly critical of him and the alleged links to state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – The June and Andrew Mlangeni Foundation said they had no control over a memorial service for the stalwart where former President Jacob Zuma gave an address.

Mlangeni, who was the remaining Rivonia trialist, died this week at the age of 95.

The veteran has been described as a principled man who spoke vehemently against corruption.

In 2017, the Isithwalwande called on the African National Congress (ANC) top six to bring an end to corruption under the leadership of Zuma, when he was linked to the controversial Gupta family.

“He was captured by the Guptas, he disappointed us terribly. We trusted him," Mlangeni said about Zuma.

On Friday Zuma was invited to speak on the life and times of the struggle hero.

WATCH: Virtual reflections on the life and time of Andrew Mlangeni

The June and Andrew Mlangeni foundation's chair Hlengiwe Mkhize responded to inquiries about this.

“We just have to make sure that we don’t confuse the involvement of some people whom Ntate Mlangeni might have been critical of as condonation.”

Mlangeni will be laid to rest next Wednesday with the family hosting a memorial service on Saturday.

