Mapisa-Nqakula: SANDF budget cuts will affect SA’s arms industry

Introducing debate on the defence budget vote on Thursday, the minister said the budget cuts would also impact on the defence industry as a whole.

CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Thursday said that despite severe budget cuts, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would continue to do all it could to fulfill its constitutional mandate.

But Mapisa-Nqakula told Parliament that the cuts meant that major acquisition projects for land and maritime forces were at risk.

Introducing debate on the defence budget vote on Thursday, she said that the budget cuts would also impact on the defence industry as a whole.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that declining budgets over the years had hit the defence force hard.

“Despite these severe budget cuts, we are doing all we can to fulfill our constitutional mandate. This will not be for long, for we are now in a situation where our budget has been cut beyond the bone. The Special Defence Account, a key instrument to enable us to execute our defence acquisition projects, is nearing its demise,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.

The minister said that the budget cuts would have a knock-on effect on South Africa’s arms industry.

“Armscor will also have to reduce projects from 39 down to 15 in the current financial year and [to] zero in 2021/2022,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband Charles, who is the president’s advisor on national security, recently tested positive for the coronavirus, but have both since recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.