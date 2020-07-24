Mabuyane challenges public to report alleged corruption over COVID-19 funds

Mabuyane welcomed the announcement by the president on Thursday evening of a proclamation to authorise the SIU to investigate wrongdoing and corruption in the public service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Friday called on people who knew of any COVID-19 corruption in his province to come forward and report it to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Mabuyane welcomed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening of a proclamation to authorise the SIU to investigate wrongdoing and corruption in the public service.

“Premier Mabuyane calls on the people of the Eastern Cape province who might know of information about wrongdoing and corruption to use this opportunity to report to the SIU so that those involved in such wrongdoing and corruption can be prosecuted,” said the premier’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha.

The province made headlines recently when it signed a controversial deal for 100 scooters for R10 million.

Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba said they would be used to ferry patients to facilities, but Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize vetoed that plan, saying that the bikes were not suitable to serve as ambulances.

