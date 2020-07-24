Leaders from protesting CT communities plead for end to violence

Over the past few days, violent protests have erupted in various communities including Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni, most of them are over land invasions and evictions.

CAPE TOWN - Community leaders representing disgruntled residents in various Cape Town communities who have participated in recent protests have pleaded for no violence.

The leaders met with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato on Thursday and then with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

Over the past few days, violent protests have erupted in various communities including Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein and Mfuleni, most of them are over land invasions and evictions.

Community activist Loyiso Nkohla said that they were demanding a full-service site for each individual who was looking for a place to stay.

"What is a full-service site? It means someone must be given a site with basic services. Basic services mean water, electricity and sanitation so that you wait for your housing in a better, dry environment, in a healthy environment, not in a congested informal settlement."

He also condemned acts of violence during these gatherings.

"It can not be correct when protesters end up burning buses and stoning Eskom vehicles. You inflicting harm on yourself in that process because if you destroy what you have in Khayelitsha, government will take years to repair that. Remember these things are not coming from heaven, they are being budgeted through taxes."

Nkohla said that they were planning meetings in various communities as residents there also wanted their assistance to deal with issues pertaining to service delivery.

"They have confidence in our leadership, they know that we have fought for them for other services, we have achieved a lot in the past and they're calling on us to please come back."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.