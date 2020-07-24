20°C / 22°C
Lauren Beukes confirms 'Shining Girls' set for Hollywood series adaptation

Emmy award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss will star in, and executive produce alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Author Lauren Beukes. Picture: Lauren Beukes/Facebook.
Author Lauren Beukes. Picture: Lauren Beukes/Facebook.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South African author Lauren Beukes is shinning and flying the South African flag after Apple announced that a new TV series based on Beukes' novel The Shining Girls is in the works.

As if that’s not big enough news, Emmy award-winning actress Elisabeth Moss will star in and executive produce the show alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

Buekes shared the news on Twitter saying: “I am SO EXCITED.”

The Shining Girls book centres on a depression-era drifter who must murder the “shining girls” in order to continue his travels.

Moss will star as a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker.

Shining Girls joins a growing slate of Apple Original series including Defending Jacob, Truth Be Told, The Morning Show, as well as upcoming series _Mosquito Coast _starring Justin Theroux; Lisey’s Story, written and executive produced by Stephen King and starring Julianne Moore; and historical drama series Hedy Lamarr starring and executive produced by Gal Gadot.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

