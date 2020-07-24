Labour Dept shuts WC Hisense factory for flouting COVID-19 regulations

During an inspection, officials found the electronics manufacturer wasn't following some of the basic guidelines of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

CAPE TOWN - The Employment and Labour Department has closed an Atlantis electronics manufacturer.

This after inspectors found Hisense to be in contravention of the Occupational Health and Safety Act following an inspection this week.

Inspectors requested that the company provide its risk assessment, however, the document they handed over to officials was outdated and so didn't include COVID-19 safety protocols.

When the employer failed to produce a sanitation plan, officials had had enough and closed the factory.

A further probe revealed that a group of Chinese workers were crammed into a small working space in contravention of social distancing while a temporary boardroom was being used to accommodate a different group of employees.

Inspectors found that there was no equal distribution of personal protective equipment at the company.

