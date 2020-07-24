KZN Education Dept misled on purchase of sanitary towels, says MEC Mshengu

MEC Mshengu said that the project had noble intentions of ensuring that girl-pupils from indigent households did not miss school days and suffered academically as a result.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department said that it was misled on purchasing unnecessary sanitary towels in a project that cost R129.8 million between 2016 and 2017.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said that an investigation had found that officials mismanaged the project.

This led to an oversupply and financial loss to the department.

Unfortunately, the project was mismanaged when it was expanded from a pilot programme, which was launched with a R20 million boost in 2016.

Mshengu said that three officials had already been suspended following a forensic investigation.

"It was revealed that an excess of 2,702,065 packs of sanitary towels were not needed."

Mshengu said that surplus stock dating back to 2017 was still being kept in various storage facilities.

