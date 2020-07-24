Fita: We're confident that SCA will overturn tobacco sales ban

With SA the only country to have enforced a ban on the sale of tobacco products to mitigate effects of COVID-19, Fita said it had studied the latest judgment and was adamant that it stood on sound reasonable ground to have the ban overturned.

JOHANNESBURG – The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says it's already preparing to file court papers for leave to appeal a previous ruling which found against it in the tobacco sales ban matter.

The High Court in Pretoria has dismissed its bid to appeal an earlier ruling that upheld the ban.

The association has been dealt another legal blow, but it’s not going down without a good fight.

The High Court in Pretoria found that Fita had not been able to demonstrate that its appeal had reasonable prospects of success.

But the tobacco association now says it anticipated the ruling – given that the same bench of the court dismissed its initial bid to have the ban scrapped.

The organisation’s chair Sinenhlanhla Mnguni said: “We are confident once we petition the SCA, they will come to a different decision to the one reached by the High Court.”

South Africa is the only country in the world with a ban on cigarette sales to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19.

But Fita said if the country’s accelerating infection rate was anything to go by, this strategy was an exercise in futility.