Durban man first suspect nabbed by special unit for COVID-19 fraud

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has nabbed its first COVID-19 fraud suspect – a man who is alleged to have redirected nearly R700,000 in Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) money to his personal accounts.

The Pretoria High Court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit an order to freeze bank accounts of Thokozani Mchunu, who is suspected to be involved in fraudulent activity.

Mchunu allegedly diverted the funds from Durban based company, National Adhesive Distributors.

The NPA said on 15 April, the company successfully applied to the COVID-19 relief fund for an amount of R692,185 on behalf of its employees and their dependents.

The funds were to be paid over to more than 150 employees and their dependents.

But last month, the UIF was alerted by the employees that the funds had not reflected in their bank account.

Investigations discovered that the funds went to Mchunu who is neither employed by the UIF nor the company.

NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said: “The Asset Forfeiture Unit of the NPA received a preservation order from the High Court in Pretoria against Mr Thokozani Mchunu and a number of accounts linked to him.”

The NPA said the work was done by the fusion centre announced by the President on Thursday to counter corruption during COVID-19.

