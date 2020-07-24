CT man handed 500 years behind bars for theft of MTN tower equipment

The court suspended seven years of each, which resulted in an effective 13 years behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been sentenced to 500 years behind bars for the theft of MTN tower equipment.

David Jenkins learned his fate in a Cape Town court earlier this week after he was found guilty on 25 counts of theft and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment for each of them.

The court suspended seven years of each, which resulted in an effective 13 years behind bars.

The 30-year-old man entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State after confessing that between January and February 2018 he drove around in his vehicle and stole broadband power lines and other equipment from MTN cellular phone towers across Cape Town and parts of the Boland.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said that Jenkins targeted MTN towers in at least 22 communities across the province including Dunoon, Durbanville, Athlone, Elsies River, Goodwood and Hermanus.

“The equipment that he stole was worth R1.67 million. Fortunately, after his arrest, he pointed out to the police where the equipment was and it was all recovered. The NPA welcomes this sentence,” Ntabazalila said.

