Court to hear application to halt all CoCT evictions

The court action seeks to stop all evictions and demolishing of informal structures without court oversight for the duration of the national state of disaster.

CAPE TOWN - A court application seeking to interdict the City of Cape Town from carrying out all forms of eviction is set to be heard on Friday.

The application was brought by the Legal Resource Centre and the South African Human Rights Commission following a controversial Khayelitsha eviction this month.

This comes as several communities in the city have erupted in violent protests linked to land invasion.

The application also aims to protect evictees in cases where the city obtains a court order to execute an eviction.

The city has opposed the matter as it believes that all municipalities should be able to protect vacant land from illegal land invasion.

In its answering affidavit, the city states that the court application would, in effect, cause every unoccupied illegal structure to be treated as a home, unless proven otherwise.

Earlier this week, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato said there were currently eight or more illegal land invasions a day across the metro.

