Cele: Fight against gender-based violence must be a priority

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele has dedicated his department’s budget to the fight against gender-based violence.

Tabling his department’s adjustment budget on Friday, Cele said violence against women and children had to be prioritised even in a post COVID-19 society.

An extra R3.7 billion has been added to the police budget for the coming financial year.

Cele said it should be men and not women who were forced to flee their homes because of gender-based violence and abuse.

He said growing reports of gender-based violence in the country had reached a point where even President Cyril Ramaphosa made it a government priority.

“Once again this year’s budget vote is dedicated to GBV. The accelerating scourge of gender-based violence is affecting everyone, both young and old. We should all agree that this is a societal challenge that needs all of us to deal with it decisively.”

Police Committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson also highlighted the need to address gender-based violence in the police’s budget priorities.

“Our President listed gender-based violence and femicide as a twin pandemic to COVID-19. The precarious economic position of women in our country is primarily at the root cause at the scourge of gender-based violence.”

