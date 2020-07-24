Andrew Mlangeni to be laid to rest during special official funeral on Wednesday

Mlangeni died at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria this week at the age of 95.

JOHANNESBURG - Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni will be laid to rest during a special official funeral on Wednesday.

Mlangeni died at the 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria this week at the age of 95. He spent 26 years as a prisoner on Robben Island and was the last surviving Rivonia Trialist.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral category 1 funeral for the struggle veteran.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo visited Mlangeni’s Soweto home on Wednesday. He said that the struggle veteran was deserving of the best funeral the country could give.

“In 2016, he was awarded the highest civilian honour of the City of Johannesburg that of being a free man of the city. That award to him was a recognition of his contribution to the city and the role he played in our liberation struggle,” he said.

#AndrewMlangeni Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has arrived at the struggle veterans house. KM pic.twitter.com/SwaLysgDky — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 23, 2020

