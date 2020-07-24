61 Malmesbury Prison escapees arrested, 8 still on the run

According to the Correctional Services Department, officials were providing lunch to the inmates when they were overpowered by the offenders who then managed to escape.

CAPE TOWN – The Correctional Services Department says 61 of the 69 inmates that escaped from Malmesbury Prison have been re-arrested.

Awaiting-trial prisoners escaped from the facility on Friday afternoon.

Regional Commissioner Delekile Klaas said: “Sixty-nine offenders escaped from the facility. Of the 69, 61 were rearrested by a joint operation of the police, correctional services and the local security companies.”

Some of the Malmesbury escapees have been recaptured. pic.twitter.com/Gmo9H3PviP — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 24, 2020

A principal from a nearby school said he witnessed the commotion as the escapees tried to make a run for it.

Justus Schoonraad, principal at Hoërskool Swartland, said some of the prisoners jumped the fence and made their way onto the school premises.

“I was sitting at my desk and then I heard a few shots from the vicinity of the prison and that is about 400 m from the school. I saw a lot of guys running around, and these guys were running all over the place.”

Several videos believed to be of the escape, and the subsequent police chase, have been shared widely on social media.

Prisoners escape Malmesbury. Some even hijacked a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/HqugqzLu5M — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 24, 2020

