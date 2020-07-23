Winde condemns violence, land invasions as 20 people arrested in Kraaifontein

There have been several instances of looting, attacks on essential services and land invasions across the Cape over the past few days.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested twenty suspects for a series of public violence incidents in Kraaifontein.

Two liquor stores were looted, the windscreen of a delivery truck was damaged, and a second-hand goods shop was broken into by a large crowd on Wednesday.

Over the past few days, police had their hands full dealing with protests that had broken out in several communities, many of which have turned violent.

Yesterday, stores were looted in Kraaifontein and a Golden Arrow bus was petrol bombed in Mfuleni.

Firefighters were stoned while responding to a fire and Eskom withdrew services to parts of Khayelitsha and Mfuleni after its employees were attacked.

Four EMS crews were attacked earlier this week - in one incident the team was transporting a patient in the ambulance in Khayelitsha.

Other services including a Dial-A-Ride vehicle became a target after it was stoned.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde condemned the violent protests and land invasions.

"It is unacceptable and we need the police services to do their job and bring these perpetrators to book because they themselves are removing these services from the people that need it most."

Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said that the department would not assist or engage those who chose to illegally grab public and or private land.

"Particularly, their aim is to jump the housing demand database queue. The criminality will not be condoned. I appeal to residents who have a genuine housing need to register on the housing demand database."

MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has also called on SAPS and the SANDF to play a more proactive role in responding to these attacks.

