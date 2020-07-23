WCED will not prioritise vandalised schools over others, says MEC Schäfer

A classroom and library at Marconi Beam Primary in Milnerton were set alight on Monday night. And the school hall at Sinenjongo High School in Joe Slovo was torched the following evening.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on Wednesday decried vandalism at two Cape Town schools, saying that it was an added setback to an already delayed academic year.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that she was appalled.

“We cannot say at this point when the damaged buildings will be replaced. The department’s budget has just been slashed again and other schools and areas have been waiting patiently for a long time to receive schools and halls,” Schäfer said.

“We will not prioritise schools that are destroyed over others that have been patiently waiting for facilities. This destruction must stop,” she added.

