WATCH LIVE: President says public schools to close for 4 weeks

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses South Africans as industries lament the effects of the lockdown regulations meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation for an update on measures by government to curb the spread of COVID-19 while easing the impact of the pandemic on the economy.

The President announced that the country now has 498, 052 confirmed cases, making it the fifth country with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the world.

South Africa also accounts for half of the overall number of cases on the continent.

On Wednesday the Eastern Cape logging an unprecedented number of fatalities in a 24-hour cycle. The province recorded 400 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday night.

Addressing the concerns of some unions, parents and pupils, Ramaphosa announced Cabinet's decision to close all public schools for four weeks.

This means that schools will be closed from 27 July and will reopen on 24 August.

However, the President added that Grade 12 learners and teachers would only take a week-long break, and grade 7 pupils would take a two-week break.

He said the current academic year would be extended beyond 2020. The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga would give details on this extension.

South Africans have been locked in a charged debate on whether more pupils should return to class as the country approaches the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa addresses South Africans

At the same time, the hospitality industry has pleaded with government to ease restrictions in order to save some businesses which battle to stay afloat under the current regulations.

On Wednesday, restaurant employees and owners took part in the 'Million seats in the streets' campaign in which they pleaded with government to consider the impact of the alcohol ban and curfew imposed by government earlier this month.