Two held for rape, murder of Soweto grandmother, sexual assault of granddaughter

The rapists gained access to their home in Dobsonville on Friday, where they raped the 21-year-old woman at gunpoint. The gang also sexually assaulted her grandmother in another room. The elderly woman later succumbed to her injuries.

JOHANNESBURG - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an elderly woman and the sexual assault of her granddaughter in Soweto.

The suspects gained access to their home in Dobsonville on Friday, where they raped the 21-year-old woman at gunpoint.

The gang also sexually assaulted her grandmother in another room.

The elderly woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The police's Mathapelo Peters: "On Wednesday evening, 22 July 2020, investigations led the team to Mpumalanga where they arrested one suspect. Police have determined and confirmed that the second suspect in the case was shot and killed during a house robbery this past weekend in Roodepoort. Further investigations have since linked a third suspect, who is one of two men allegedly assaulted by the community over the weekend."

Police said that a third suspect linked to the gangrape was killed in a house robbery over the weekend.

