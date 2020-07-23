20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
Go

Tshegofatso Pule’s murder case set to move to High Court

The prosecution in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case on Thursday asked the Roodepoort Magistrates Court for more time to investigate.

FILE: Muzikayise Malephane (31) appears in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 17 June 2020 for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Muzikayise Malephane (31) appears in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on 17 June 2020 for the murder of Tshegofatso Pule. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

ROODEPOORT - The prosecution in the Tshegofatso Pule murder case on Thursday asked the Roodepoort Magistrates Court for more time to investigate.

Muzikayise Malephane appeared in court in the morning. He is accused of brutally killing the pregnant 28-year-old and hanging her body on a tree in Durban Deep in June.

The State said that they had managed to attain Pule’s postmortem results as well as a Section 205 report that detailed Malephane’s phone records.

However, DNA results and possible witness statements were still outstanding.

The prosecution told Magistrate John Baloyi that the outstanding evidence could take some time to attain, and so the matter would have to be postponed.

The magistrate agreed to postpone the case to 29 September. He said because of the seriousness of the case, Malephane would not be tried in the Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Baloyi said the next sitting would prepare the matter to transferred to the High Court.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA