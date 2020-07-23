Tshegofastso Pule's family doubt arrested suspect acted alone in her murder

Muzikayise Malephane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of the pregnant 28-year-old.

ROODEPOORT - The family of Tshegofatso Pule said it’s not convinced that accused Muzikayise Malephane acted alone when committing her gruesome murder.

Malephane appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of the pregnant 28-year-old.

Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep, near Roodepoort, last month.

Malephane’s newly appointed lawyer Advocate Jolene Muir asked the prosecution whether they were investigating any other suspects.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they make other arrests. It’s my opinion – I don’t think it’s just one guy who murdered Tshegofatso. But if it was, then it’s fine,” Pule’s uncle, Tumisang Katake, responded.

He said they were happy with the work of the police thus far.

“There’s nothing that I can fault that the police have done. I mean, they’ve done an excellent job, they keep us informed about what’s happening and then they also tell us what is it they’re going to do.”

Malephane will make his next court appearance on 29 September via video from the Krugersdorp Prison.