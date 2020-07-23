Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni to get special official funeral

Andrew Mlangeni died at the age of 95 on Wednesday at the One Military Hospital in Thaba-Tshwane after a lengthy illness.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official funeral for struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni.

He was the remaining of the Rivonia trialists.

Mlangeni spent 26 years as a prisoner on Robben Island.

The President has declared a special official funeral category 1 for the Isithwalandwe.

Mlangeni will be laid to rest on Wednesday next week.

Meanwhile, Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said the struggle veteran was a well of wisdom that all could drink from.

Makhubo visited Malngeni’s home on Thursday to pay his respects.

The mayor said Ntate Mlangeni was a friend of the City of Joburg and was even awarded the honour of being a Free Man of the City.

“That award to him was recognition of his contribution to the City of Johannesburg and the titanic role he played in our struggle to get Johannesburg where it is, to get Gauteng where it is and to get South Africa where it is.”

He said he also had personal interactions with the late stalwart.

Makhubo said it is now time for South Africans to emulate Mlangeni’s life of humility and service.

