How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy

Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (C), defender Virgil van Dijk (3R), midfielder James Milner (2R) and defender Andrew Robertson (R) pose with the Premier League trophy during the presentation following the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (C), defender Virgil van Dijk (3R), midfielder James Milner (2R) and defender Andrew Robertson (R) pose with the Premier League trophy during the presentation following the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on 22 July 2020. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The 30-year wait is finally over for Liverpool fans.

Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.

The Reds played their final home game of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday night with fireworks expected both on and off the pitch.

The players certainly delivered, with Liverpool running out 5-3 winners to ensure that they extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 59 league matches.

While the game was entertaining as an appetiser, the main course of the evening was everything that the Liverpool players and fans could hope for under the circumstances.

Here is a look at how social media reacted to an historic night on Merseyside:

And behind the scenes, that song again by Robin S - Show Me Love. Virgil with the moves.

There was some reaction from a few famous names outside the football world with the likes of 400m world recorder holder and Olympic champion, Wayde van Niekerk and English comedian John Bishop also paying tribute to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Twitter in the United Kingdom also recognised the occasion.

