How the internet reacted to Liverpool finally lifting the Premier League trophy

Liverpool had mathematically won the Premier League title on 25 June but had to wait almost a month to see Jordan Henderson lift the trophy on the Kop.

JOHANNESBURG - The 30-year wait is finally over for Liverpool fans.

The Reds played their final home game of the season against Chelsea on Wednesday night with fireworks expected both on and off the pitch.

The players certainly delivered, with Liverpool running out 5-3 winners to ensure that they extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 59 league matches.

While the game was entertaining as an appetiser, the main course of the evening was everything that the Liverpool players and fans could hope for under the circumstances.

Here is a look at how social media reacted to an historic night on Merseyside:

Anything is possible. Never stop believing.

Premier League Champions 2019/20 🏆❤️ pic.twitter.com/YdtIG7xc6I — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 22, 2020

GIFs you won't get tired of using, Reds! 😍



Find all of the best moments from last night over on our @GIPHY page 🙌 #LFCchampions — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 23, 2020

And behind the scenes, that song again by Robin S - Show Me Love. Virgil with the moves.

📹 Go inside the Liverpool dressing room as the players and staff celebrated with the Premier League trophy pic.twitter.com/xbtaGYkazY — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 23, 2020

There was some reaction from a few famous names outside the football world with the likes of 400m world recorder holder and Olympic champion, Wayde van Niekerk and English comedian John Bishop also paying tribute to Jurgen Klopp's men.

Twitter in the United Kingdom also recognised the occasion.

From one bird to another, congrats @LFC — Twitter UK (@TwitterUK) July 22, 2020

I don’t care what anyone says…

🎼🎤”nobody does it better, makes me feel sad for the rest. Nobody does it, half as good as you. @LFC you’re the best” 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/ZkBwtiLkgC — 𝓜𝓲𝓼𝓼𝔂 (@Ms_LFC) July 23, 2020

