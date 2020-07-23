Sello Mlangeni feels robbed of time he could've spent with his dad, Andrew

Following his father Andrew Mlangeni's release from prison, Sello said that they only had six years together as he had been living abroad since the 90s.

JOHANNESBURG - The son of Andrew Mlangeni, Sello, said that he felt robbed of all the time he could have spent with his father had his dad not been in prison for over two decades.

Mlangeni died on Wednesday at the 1 Military Hospital in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria, after a lengthy illness.

He was 95.

Mlangeni, the last of the surviving Rivonia Trialists, has been lauded as a noble man who had no tolerance for corruption.

But his children did not experience him as they would have liked because of his 26-year-prison term on Robben Island.

WATCH: Andrew Mlangeni’s son: I didn’t believe it would happen so soon

Mlangeni’s son, Sello, has described their first encounter at a hotel in Sweden after Mlangeni was released.

"The door opened, he looked at me, and he said, 'I thought you were someone else I know', and he closed the door. After a few seconds, something told him, 'But that's my son, that looks like my son'. And he came back to open the door."

He said that they only had six years together as he had been living abroad since the 90s.

"To grow up without a father, or even [for] my mother for that matter, I think it was difficult. Being a widow while you were still married, it was never easy. The time we were robbed [of], we could never make it up."

Sello Mlangeni has also relived their last encounter when his father was in hospital.

"When I arrived there - he used to drink Sprite Zero - so when I arrived at the hospital and talked to him, he said 'I don't have my water, can you please get me some?', and I said OK, we'll have to drive to the city and buy some. When I came back, he said, 'Where were you so long? Did it take you so long? I'm thirsty'. Then I asked if this is enough and he said, 'I was thirsty, thank you.' Then the nurses came and said it was time for us to go."

The Andrew Mlangeni Foundation is expected to host a media briefing outside his home Soweto on Thursday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.