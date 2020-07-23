SABC retrenchments premature, MPs told

The SABC is planning on laying off 600 employees as part of a turnaround plan.

CAPE TOWN - Two trade unions have told MPs that retrenchments at the SABC are premature.

They've also slammed the broadcaster's skills audit, calling the process flawed.

The Communication Workers Union and the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union briefed parliamentarians on Wednesday night about the SABC’s retrenchment plans.

Unions and an employee forum were all unanimous in calling for the SABC to halt its plans to retrench staff.

The SABC is planning on laying off 600 employees as part of a turnaround plan.

But Aubrey Tshabalala of the CWU said that the public broadcaster should consider other options.

Hannes du Buisson from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union agreed.

"So we think that the retrenchment process is premature and we believe that the SABC must fix the reasons for retrenchments first. Staff is not being involved at all in this strategy."

The corporation's financial situation remains precarious and it's said that the plans are necessary for it to stay on air.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.