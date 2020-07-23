SA sees record number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities

These deaths have pushed the national toll to almost 6,000.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in a 24-hour cycle, with the Health ministry confirming a staggering 572 fatalities.

Since the virus was detected here on home soil, close to 395,000 people have tested positive.

So far, almost 230,000 people have recovered.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 394 948, the total number of deaths is 5 940 and the total number of recoveries is 229 175. pic.twitter.com/VW2RKf6Qvk — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 22, 2020

