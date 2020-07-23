20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

SA sees record number of single-day COVID-19 fatalities

These deaths have pushed the national toll to almost 6,000.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in a 24-hour cycle, with the Health ministry confirming a staggering 572 fatalities.

These deaths have pushed the national toll to almost 6,000.

Since the virus was detected here on home soil, close to 395,000 people have tested positive.

So far, almost 230,000 people have recovered.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA