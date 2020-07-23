Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'

"This case shows rogue officials at Sars that the courts protect taxpayers," says tax attorney Jean-Louis Nel (Tax Consulting SA).

The High Court has granted relief to a small business owner after the South African Revenue Service (Sars) drained R1.3 million from his account without following the correct procedure.

The court ordered Sars to repay the amount – and the cost of litigation – within three business days.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Jean-Louis Nel, the tax attorney (Tax Consulting SA) who represented the business owner.

The facts are simple. The taxpayer was compliant… There was no outstanding tax debt… Sars said they’re investigating… Due to the urgency, we approached the High Court… Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney - Tax Consulting SA

This case shows rogue officials at Sars… that the courts protect taxpayers… The courts appreciate the urgency and the infringement on taxpayers’ rights… Taxpayers have the courts on their side. Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney - Tax Consulting SA

Sars should inform you… that there’s an outstanding tax debt…. They can’t just take the money… Jean-Louis Nel, tax attorney - Tax Consulting SA

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ruling against Sars: 'Taxpayers have the courts on their side'