Police hunt suspects after Delft taxi driver shot and killed

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police are investigating a shooting in Delft on Wednesday that claimed the life of a man. It’s understood that two gunmen shot and killed a taxi driver at the Eindhoven taxi rank in the morning.

The gunmen fled the scene. The motive behind the attack was not yet clear but the area has been plagued by taxi violence in the past.

“According to reports, two unidentified suspects approached the taxi rank and started firing shots. The taxi drivers were congregating, and a 35-year-old man was fatally wounded in this incident,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

