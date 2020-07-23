Over 300k job losses forecast in KZN due to COVID-19

MEC Pillay said the total amount needed to fight COVID-19 in the province was estimated at R11.5 billion.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC Ravi Pillay said over 300,000 job losses were projected for the province due to COVID-19.

Pillay said this was because the local economy would contract by 8%.

At a briefing on Thursday afternoon, he indicated that authorities were already working on contingency plans.

He said this money had been mobilised largely from reprioritising budgets within departments in the provincial government.

R8.5 billion, which is the bulk of the money, had been allocated to the health department, but Pillay said the local economy would also receive a boost.

“We are currently finalising the economic recovery plan. In this regard, the provincial executive decided to allocate R300 million towards the provincial economic recovery response.”

The finance MEC has promised to ensure increased oversight in the management of COVID-19 relief funds after corruption allegations within government.